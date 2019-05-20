William C. Lucia Sells 1,700 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) CEO William C. Lucia sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $53,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,157.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HMSY stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. HMS had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HMS in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 97.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/william-c-lucia-sells-1700-shares-of-hms-holdings-corp-hmsy-stock.html.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.