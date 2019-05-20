Willis Lease Finance Co. (WLFC) Director Sells $27,655.76 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Director Robert T. Morris sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $27,655.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.16. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $118.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

