WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI) Shares Gap Up to $24.73

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.62, but opened at $24.73. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 3664445 shares traded.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 187,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth about $131,650,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 19.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,814,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

