Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) EVP Sells $45,975.15 in Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $508,263.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $98.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $828.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

