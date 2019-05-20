Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s earnings. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Santander cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 201,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after buying an additional 83,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

