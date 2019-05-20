Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials Inc (SUM) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.45. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $305.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,547,000 after buying an additional 443,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Summit Materials by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

