Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings. Ctrip.Com International reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

CTRP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $36.21. 285,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Ctrip.Com International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $51.91.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

