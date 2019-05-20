Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. Intuit posted sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.26.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at $23,911,495.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total value of $228,073.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intuit by 17,362.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $422,227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after purchasing an additional 930,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 26,041.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 901,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 898,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $243.69. 909,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,697. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $272.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.