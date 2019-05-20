Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Auryn Resources (AUG) to Strong Sell

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN AUG traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.46. 2,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,243. Auryn Resources has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 31,403.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auryn Resources in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

