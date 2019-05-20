Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lowe’s Companies (LOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lowe’s have not only declined but also underperformed the industry in the past month. Notably, Lowe’s plans to exit Orchard Supply Hardware business and Mexico retail operations along with shuttering certain non-core businesses and stores have led to higher pre-tax charges. This along with soft margins and headwinds related to intense competition remain matters of concern. Additionally, anticipates softness in the Canadian housing market to persist in the near-term. On the flip side, the company witnessed decent comps performance in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Although top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the same rose year over year gaining from pro-customer centric approach as well as robust marketing and merchandising efforts. Lowe's has chalked out a detailed plan to augment sales, contain costs and improve cash flow generation from operations. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.52.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $109.02 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 74,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

