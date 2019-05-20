Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Northrim BanCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NRIM opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 507.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

