Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $162,000 Stake in Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,077,000 after buying an additional 1,052,748 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,725,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,921,000 after buying an additional 373,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $20,893,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 510,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after buying an additional 297,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,298,000 after buying an additional 238,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $6,092,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,087,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $249,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,250 shares of company stock worth $6,861,629. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GKOS traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.95 and a beta of 1.54. Glaukos Corp has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $83.14.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

