$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Incyte Co. (INCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.39. Incyte posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Gabelli raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Incyte to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.07.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Incyte by 1,496.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Incyte by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.31. Incyte has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $88.83.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.