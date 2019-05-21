0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $807,050.00 and $125,130.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $683.12 or 0.08466084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00033767 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011359 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,501,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

