$1.06 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (AN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.06 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.01.

NYSE:AN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,888. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.06 per share, with a total value of $41,469.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,301.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $108,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,589 shares of company stock valued at $350,922 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

