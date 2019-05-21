$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $1.88. American Woodmark reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Woodmark.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti set a $105.00 target price on American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in American Woodmark by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Woodmark by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $87.85 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.30.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.