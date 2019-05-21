106,630 Shares in Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Acquired by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veritex by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veritex by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veritex by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Gordon Huddleston purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,317.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $484,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $161,559.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,571 shares of company stock worth $1,336,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

