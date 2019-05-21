13D Management LLC Has $12.38 Million Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

13D Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for about 3.7% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,394,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,985,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,959,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 27,295,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,053,320,000 after acquiring an additional 898,595 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.
In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $4,932,950.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
