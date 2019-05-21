$25.00 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE – (ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce $25.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.17 million and the highest is $42.56 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $79.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.68 million to $114.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.07 million, with estimates ranging from $28.03 million to $92.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow argenx.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on argenx from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $6.71 on Friday, hitting $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 149,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,210. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.12. argenx has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $135.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of argenx by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of argenx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

