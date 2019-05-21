2,860 Shares in Snap Inc (SNAP) Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 1,687.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 1,349,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Snap by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 106,092 shares during the period. Filament LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Filament LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. 116,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,033,076. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $320.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 92.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,770 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $102,784.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,677,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,659,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 80,278 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $742,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,179,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,974.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,967,815 shares of company stock worth $70,282,199.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Snap from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

WARNING: “2,860 Shares in Snap Inc (SNAP) Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/2860-shares-in-snap-inc-snap-acquired-by-providence-capital-advisors-llc.html.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.