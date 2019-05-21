$34.09 Million in Sales Expected for Model N Inc (MODN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will report $34.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.99 million. Model N posted sales of $39.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $139.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.18 million to $139.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $153.58 million, with estimates ranging from $152.52 million to $154.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Model N had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MODN. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Monday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

MODN traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 117,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Model N has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $220,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,954.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $74,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,302 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,976,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 434,804 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Model N by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 560,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 310,110 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 487,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 283,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 19.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,067,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 172,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

