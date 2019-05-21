361 Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,090,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,721,000 after buying an additional 66,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,385,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,117,000 after purchasing an additional 396,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 186,090 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 621,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 450,791 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,767. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,127.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,493.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,452 shares of company stock worth $620,330 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.56 and a 12 month high of $278.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 320.12% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective (down from $254.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

