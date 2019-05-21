4,581 Shares in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,536,000 after acquiring an additional 210,960 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 4,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,254,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,245 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,653,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 945,619 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 880,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $807,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.08 per share, with a total value of $108,402.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,533.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $359.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/4581-shares-in-integra-lifesciences-holdings-corp-iart-acquired-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.