61,113 Shares in US Concrete Inc (USCR) Acquired by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in US Concrete by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in US Concrete by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Concrete by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 114,072 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on USCR. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered US Concrete from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.
In other US Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $155,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,511 shares in the company, valued at $677,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Niel L. Poulsen sold 5,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $247,874.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,182 shares of company stock worth $633,466. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $797.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.80 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
US Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
