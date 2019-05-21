$79.90 Million in Sales Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will report sales of $79.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the lowest is $79.41 million. Eastgroup Properties reported sales of $74.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year sales of $323.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.22 million to $327.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $346.72 million, with estimates ranging from $330.58 million to $355.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.52.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,764. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $87.69 and a 12-month high of $116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $1,110,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,070,896.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,450,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,289,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 408,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,502,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,140,000 after buying an additional 116,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

