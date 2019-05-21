A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Stake Raised by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,560.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $65.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.16 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.12.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,010 shares of company stock valued at $944,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

