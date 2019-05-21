Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 309 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661,438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,079.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,767,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,978,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

