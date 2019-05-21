Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,873,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,575,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 10,215.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,314,000 after purchasing an additional 139,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,446,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,171,000 after purchasing an additional 383,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $3,261,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,005.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 6,266 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $1,113,969.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,919 shares of company stock worth $11,695,852. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $179.56. 13,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,776. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/accenture-plc-acn-stake-lifted-by-sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd.html.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.