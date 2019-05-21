ACT II Management LP Has $7.85 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

ACT II Management LP lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 7.0% of ACT II Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ACT II Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $538.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $9,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total value of $121,515.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,198 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,099.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,542,033 shares of company stock worth $272,479,063. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.58.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

