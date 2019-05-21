AFLAC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 20,140 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,865% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,025 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $147,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $771,200.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,410 shares of company stock worth $6,356,958. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $260,062,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,766,000 after buying an additional 696,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

