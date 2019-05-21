AidCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $14,214.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $14,214.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000785 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00395992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.01226523 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00153991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004587 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

