Akorn (AKRX) Trading 5% Higher

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.39. 1,771,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,741,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Akorn in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Akorn alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $526.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.60.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. Akorn’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry Allison Rappuhn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Akorn by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Akorn (AKRX) Trading 5% Higher” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/akorn-akrx-trading-5-higher.html.

Akorn Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.