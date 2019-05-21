Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $987.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.94.

In other Alliant Energy news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $469,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

