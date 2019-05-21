Alpha Quant Advisors LLC Acquires 7,554 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4,550.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Clorox makes up 1.2% of Alpha Quant Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $117.48 and a 52-week high of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.57.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

