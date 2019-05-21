Alpha Quant Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Alpha Quant Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,745.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

