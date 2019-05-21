Alstom (ALO) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.80 ($49.77) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alstom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.52 ($50.61).

Shares of ALO opened at €39.05 ($45.41) on Friday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

