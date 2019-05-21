Amarc Resources (AHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Amarc Resources Company Profile (CVE:AHR)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on developing IKE, DUKE, and JOY porphyry copper deposit projects in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Patriot Resources Ltd.

