America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 709 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,238% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

