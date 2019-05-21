American Express (AXP) Position Raised by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other American Express news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens set a $131.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/american-express-axp-position-raised-by-highland-private-wealth-management.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.