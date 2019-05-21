American International Group Inc. Acquires 15,420 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,705,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $198,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $107,975,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $100,182,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,525.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,046,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,602 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/american-international-group-inc-acquires-15420-shares-of-franklin-resources-inc-ben.html.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.