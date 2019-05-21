Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stake Decreased by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Leerink Swann cut their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.84.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,580. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $168.39 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

