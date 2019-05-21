Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Holdings Reduced by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Precocity Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,768,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 765,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,585 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE:APC opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

