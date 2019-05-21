Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,919,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,088 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3,063.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,079,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,222,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,164,841,000 after purchasing an additional 950,203 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $488,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,120 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

