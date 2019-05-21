Analysts Anticipate BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). BIOLINERX LTD/S also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BIOLINERX LTD/S.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BIOLINERX LTD/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of BLRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 1,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,849. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 375,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 166,386 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the first quarter worth $92,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

