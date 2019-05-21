Analysts Set CELYAD SA/ADR (CYAD) Price Target at $46.50

Shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYAD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CELYAD SA/ADR by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CELYAD SA/ADR by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CELYAD SA/ADR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CELYAD SA/ADR by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYAD traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $18.95. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.81. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $32.18.

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

