Anaplan (PLAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Anaplan to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Anaplan has set its Q1 2020 guidance at EPS and its FY 2020 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. Anaplan’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Anaplan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89.

In other news, insider Frank Calderoni sold 149,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $5,190,250.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $60,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

