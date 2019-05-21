Andrew R. Harrison Sells 4,700 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $294,361.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 83,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 148,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 457,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

