Aon PLC (AON) Position Reduced by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in AON by 17,002.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 831,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 826,485 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in AON by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $180.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $134.82 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In other news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $927,628.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,801.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Barclays lifted their price objective on AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

