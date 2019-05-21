Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,725 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 122,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 133,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,974,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $928.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

