Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after purchasing an additional 454,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,013,786,000 after purchasing an additional 417,421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,378,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,665,654,000 after purchasing an additional 261,384 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $183.09 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

